Report: Contract talks between Seahawks, Jamal Adams have stalled

Discussions around a new contract for safety Jamal Adams with the Seattle Seahawks have stalled out, according to Bob Condotta and Adam Jude of the Seattle Times.

Adams, who is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, has been “holding-in” with the Seahawks over the first two weeks of training camp as he seeks a new deal. Adams reported for training camp and has been an enthusiastic spectator through the opening days of training camp. However, he isn’t practicing himself as of yet.

Per the report, the two sides haven’t discussed the matter this week amid disagreements over contract structure and guaranteed money.

Adams is likely on the verge of becoming the highest-paid safety in football. Adams played in 12 games for Seattle last season after being acquired in a trade with the New York Jets right before the start of training camp. Adams set a record for the most sacks in a single season by a defensive back with 9.5. He also had 85 tackles, three passes defended and a forced fumble.

With the Seahawks having sent two first-round draft picks, a third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald to the Jets in exchange for Adams and a fourth-round pick, the team game Adams leverage in negotiations. Due to the price spent to acquire Adams, failing to get a long-term deal done would be a huge expenditure of resources for, potentially, just two seasons of Adams’ presence.

“We’ve worked very hard to make this work out and we’ll see what happens,” head coach Pete Carroll said of the talks on Sunday.

If the total amount of dollars are generally agreed upon between the two sides, figuring out a compromise on structure and guarantees before the start of the season would seem to be a hurdle that will be eventually cleared. But until it is, Adams will keep watching practices instead of participating in them.