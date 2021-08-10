Report: Hunter Henry is expected to miss a couple weeks with shoulder injury

Getty Images

At this point, it doesn’t sound like tight end Hunter Henry will miss time in the regular season.

After it was reported on Monday that the Patriots tight end suffered a shoulder injury in practice, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning that Henry is expected to miss “a couple weeks.” Schefter adds that the injury is “not serious.”

If Henry is out for only a couple of weeks, then that would still put him on track to play in the Patriots’ season opener against the Dolphins on Sept. 12.

Henry has a long injury history, including missing the entire 2018 season due to a torn ACL. He has never played all 16 games in a season.

New England signed Henry to a three-year, $37.5 million deal in March.