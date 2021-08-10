Saints’ Patrick Robinson retires

Getty Images

After 11 years in the NFL, mostly in New Orleans, Patrick Robinson has decided to call it a career.

Robinson, a veteran cornerback who was expected to be a starter this season, has instead retired, his agent told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Although Robinson turns 34 next month and is getting old by cornerback standards, there had been no indications that he was contemplating retirement.

The Saints took Robinson out of Florida State in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft. He played five years in New Orleans before playing one with the Chargers, one with the Colts and one with the Eagles. He then returned to New Orleans in 2018 and has been with the Saints since.

The departure of Robinson makes the recent signing of cornerback Brian Poole even more important to the Saints, who now are seeing a valuable member of their defense walk away.