Sam Ehlinger takes first-team snaps with Colts offense

Getty Images

As the Colts wait to learn more about Carson Wentz‘s recovery time following his foot surgery last week, they’re apparently trying more options at quarterback.

According to multiple reporters at practice, rookie Sam Ehlinger received his first snaps with the starting offense on Tuesday.

Per Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com, Ehlinger connected on three of his four passes in the team drills period — including an intermediate completion to receiver T.Y. Hilton. He also had a ball batted down and took a sack.

Indianapolis selected the former Texas quarterback in the sixth round of this year’s draft. He racked up 11,436 yards passing with 94 touchdowns and 27 interceptions in four collegiate seasons.

Until Tuesday, quarterback Jacob Eason had taken the first-team snaps in Wentz’s absence. And according to multiple reporters, Eason was back behind center for the next period of 11-on-11. Indianapolis selected Eason in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. Head coach Frank Reich has previously said Eason is “in the driver’s seat” to replace Wentz.

But if Indianapolis is unsatisfied with its quarterback situation after seeing both Eason and Ehlinger run the offense in practice, the franchise may start calling around the league to acquire a veteran signal-caller.