Seahawks sign Lukayus McNeil, Anthony Ratliff-Williams

The Seahawks have switched some depth on their offense with a few roster moves on Tuesday.

Seattle announced the team has signed offensive tackle Lukayus McNeil and receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams. As corresponding roster moves, the Seahawks have waived receiver Darece Roberson and tight end Michael Jacobson.

McNeil spent time with the Raiders, Cowboys, and Falcons as an undrafted rookie in 2019. He was not on a team in 2020. McNeil played his college ball at Louisville.

The Seahawks needed some depth on the offensive line with Jamarco Jones, Cedric Ogbuehi, and Tommy Champion missing practice with injuries. Left tackle Duane Brown is also holding-in, not practicing as he awaits a contract extension.

Ratliff-Williams has spent time with the Raiders and the Titans, but has not yet appeared in a regular-season game.

The Seahawks signed Roberson in late July. An undrafted free agent out of Wayne State, Roberson previously had a stint with the Cardinals. Seattle had just signed Jacobson last week after giving the former college basketball player a tryout as a tight end.