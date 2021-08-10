Sean Payton: Corner a spot we’ll pay close attention to after Patrick Robinson retirement

USA TODAY Sports

Veteran cornerback Patrick Robinson was in line for a big role in the Saints secondary this season, but someone else will have to step into his shoes.

Robinson’s decision to retire was announced on Tuesday and head coach Sean Payton told reporters later in the day that he did not know Robinson was contemplating that move. Payton said he spoke to Robinson, who “just felt like in his heart” that it was time to call it a career.

There was a report that the Saints were exploring a trade for Jaguars corner C.J. Henderson before Robinson stepped away and Payton acknowledged Tuesday that the team has a need at the position.

“It still is and we’ll keep working the rosters,” Payton said, via the team’s website. “There’ll be a cutdown. In the meantime, we’re working closely with the guys we have here. It’s still an area that we’ll pay close attention to.”

The Saints have signed Brian Poole and Prince Amukamara recently, but it seems likely that they won’t be the last new faces to join the cornerback group this summer.