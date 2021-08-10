Texans activate Geron Christian off COVID-19, claim Drake Jackson

Getty Images

The Texans have no players remaining on the COVID-19 reserve list after activating offensive tackle Geron Christian Sr. on Tuesday.

The team activated running back Buddy Howell and wide receiver Taywan Taylor on Monday. All three players went on the COVID-19 reserve list July 27.

The Texans claimed Christian off waivers from Washington in May. He started six games for Washington at left tackle last season.

Houston also announced it claimed offensive lineman Drake Jackson off waivers from the Lions on Tuesday, cutting long snapper Mitchell Fraboni in a corresponding move.

Jackson signed with Detroit as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky in May.

The Texans also agreed to terms with running back Darius Jackson on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports.

The Cowboys made Darius Jackson a sixth-round choice in 2016, and he has played four career games — all in 2018. He has six career touches for 16 yards.