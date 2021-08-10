Vikings activate Kellen Mond from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Vikings finally have a full quarterback room again.

Kellen Mond, the rookie quarterback who tested positive for COVID-19 on August 1, was activated from the list today.

When Mond tested positive he was required to isolate from the team for 10 days, and two other quarterbacks, Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley, were required to isolate for five days because they are not vaccinated and had close contact with Mond. That has resulted in a great deal of scrutiny on the Vikings and why so many of their players, particularly Cousins, are refusing to get the safe and effective vaccine that would have allowed them to practice.

Jake Browning, the only Vikings quarterback who was vaccinated, was their primary quarterback while the other three were out, and a couple of other quarterbacks had brief stays to throw passes.

Cousins appears to be adamantly anti-vaccine. It’s unclear whether Mond and Stanley will do the responsible thing and get vaccinated.