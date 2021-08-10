Will Deshaun Watson play this preseason? David Culley says “no comment”

Posted by Mike Florio on August 10, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans
Getty Images

The Texans continue to put first-year coach David Culley in a position to fail.

After G.M. Nick Caserio made it clear during a radio appearance that quarterback Deshaun Watson won’t play in the preseason opener, Culley faced similar questions during a press conference, and he said that Watson indeed won’t play. But then Culley was asked a natural follow up question: Do you expect Watson to play at all this preseason?

“No comment,” Culley said.

It’s a strange response. There’s a way to provide a non-committal answer without such an abrupt and secretive reply. “We’re working through that,” for example, would get to the same place without seeming so damn odd.

Again, it’s not Culley’s fault. Others are making the decisions, and Culley is simply a bystander. Still, even when he’s in the dark, there’s a way to answer questions that don’t make people say, “What the hell is going on here?”

Maybe they don’t trust Culley to say anything more than “no comment.” Maybe he doesn’t trust himself to not blurt out something he shouldn’t. Regardless, it’s a bad situation for Culley, and it’s imperative that others in the organization give him a little more leeway to say a little bit more than “no comment” on a subject that cries out for one.

6 responses to “Will Deshaun Watson play this preseason? David Culley says “no comment”

  2. Culley knew the score when he was hired and knows why he was hired. He’ll cash his checks and do as he’s told and will head off into retirement in a year or two.

    The last thing Culley’s hiring was about was football.

  3. What’s the difference? ‘No comment.’ ‘We’re working through that…’They both ultimately say nothing so it’s not like one answer is appreciably better.

  4. Why is it assumed he doesnt have leeway to say more than no comment? We see all the time coaches and gms who although they may be great at most or certain aspects of their job they are horrible at talking to the media.

    That said the alternate example to use here wouldnt work. If he had said “were working through that” there would naturally be follow up questions on what they are working thru but by saying no comment theres absolutely nothing (other than drivel like this) that can make it a bigger story.

  5. It really just means “I’m not discussing this with you.” It’s not exactly esoteric or thinly veiled

  6. He could say something like “Hey numb nuts, quit asking stupid questions like that and I’ll quit giving answers you don’t like”. But that would be too easy.

