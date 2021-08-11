49ers sign Donald Payne, release Kevin White

Getty Images

With injury concerns at linebacker, the 49ers have added some depth at the position.

San Francisco announced on Wednesday that the team has signed linebacker Donald Payne.

Payne’s last appearance came for the Jaguars in 2019, when he played nine games for the club with five starts. He recorded 61 total tackles for Jacksonville, along with a sack, a pass defensed, and a fumble recovery.

Overall, Payne has appeared in 30 games since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

As a corresponding roster move, San Francisco waived receiver Kevin White. The former Bears 2015 first-round pick appeared in three games for the 49ers last year, recording 22 special teams snaps and nine offensive snaps. He did not have a catch or target.

White’s Bears career was plagued by injury, as he played only 14 games for the franchise in four seasons. Overall, White has 25 receptions for 285 yards in his career.