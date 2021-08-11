49ers sign Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Getty Images

Veteran defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is getting another shot in the NFL.

Clinton-Dix is signing with the 49ers today, his agents announced.

The 28-year-old Clinton-Dix was a first-round draft pick of the Packers in 2014 and has also played in Washington and Chicago. He signed with the Cowboys last year and got $2.25 million guaranteed but was surprisingly cut just before the start of the season and didn’t play at all in 2020.

Now he’ll go to San Francisco and see if he can get his career back on track.