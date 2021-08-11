Allen Robinson held out of joint practice with hamstring issue

Getty Images

The Bears held receiver Allen Robinson out of a practice with the Dolphins on Wednesday with a hamstring issue, Chris Emma of 670 The Score reports. It is unclear how long the injury will sideline Robinson.

Robinson attended the joint practice but did not participate.

The teams practice again Thursday, two days before their preseason opener.

Robinson, 27, has 200 receptions for 2,397 yards and 13 touchdowns the past two seasons combined. In 2020, he made 102 catches for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns in 2020.

He will play 2021 on the one-year, $17.98 million franchise tag and is scheduled to become a free agent in 2022.