Andy Isabella back on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Cardinals receiver Andy Isabella spent five days on the COVID-19 reserve list already. He was a high-risk close contact, going on the list July 29.

Nine days after coming off the COVID-19 list, Isabella is back on it. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Wednesday. It is not known whether Isabella tested positive this time or again was a high-risk close contact.

High-risk close contacts must isolate five days, per the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. Fully vaccinated players do not need to isolate after exposure.

Regardless, it means Isabella will not play against the Cowboys in the Cardinals’ preseason opener Friday.

A.J. Green won’t play, and DeAndre Hopkins isn’t likely to play, according to Darren Urban of the team website. Hopkins missed Wednesday’s work with a “minor issue.”

So Isabella is missing an opportunity for valuable reps at a deep position for the team.

Isabella, 24, has 30 receptions for 413 yards and three touchdowns in his two seasons since the Cardinals made him a second-round choice.