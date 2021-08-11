Bad salmon caused Denzel Mims to miss most of the offseason program

Getty Images

Many players made the conscious decision to not participate in the voluntary offseason program in 2021. One player wanted to participate, but something got in the way.

It was . . . food poisoning.

Via Andy Vasquez of USA Today, Mims lost 20 pounds after eating bad salmon. The illness kept him from doing much in the offseason program.

“It took a big toll on me,” Mims said, via Vasquez. “And no, I haven’t touched salmon ever since then.”

The illness caused Mims to fall from 217 pounds to 197. He’s back to 208.

“Well, it set me back a lot because those guys are out there practicing every day,” Mims said. “So I’m trying to do everything I can to make sure I bounce back and catch up to where they are.”

Mims had plunged in the receiver pecking order, prompting speculation that he could be traded or released. Coach Robert Saleh isn’t ready to write off Mims, largely because Saleh isn’t ready to write off anyone.

“There isn’t a player on this organization that anyone is ready to give up on,” Saleh said, via Vasquez. “We’re in the second week of camp so they haven’t even gotten a chance to go against another roster yet. They’ve got three opportunities to go against other rosters and to continue to compete and establish themselves as what we want on this 53-man roster. Every single player is competing their tails off and they’re doing a really good job and I’m just excited for them to get an opportunity to go against a different colored jersey.”

Mims, months after bad salmon caused his face to go the same color as his team’s home jersey, hopes to show that he belongs among the group of receivers who will still have a roster spot come August 31.