Bills fans must wear masks in indoor areas of stadium

The key to ending the COVID-19 pandemic is getting almost everyone vaccinated, but until that happens, mask mandates are coming back.

The latest place they’re coming back is in Buffalo, where the Bills announced today that fans will have to wear masks in indoor areas of the stadium.

“Per the updated guidance from the Erie County Department of Health, masks or facial coverings will be required for all fans, staff, and vendors regardless of vaccination status when visiting the indoor settings at Highmark Stadium,” the team said in a statement. “This includes all indoor areas, indoor club levels, concourses, suites, restrooms, and other enclosed spaces. If you are fully vaccinated, masks will not be required in the outdoor areas of the stadium.”

The Eagles announced the same policy today, and it’s likely that all NFL stadiums will have mask requirements in at least some crowded indoor spaces. Full stadiums are coming back this year, which is a big step toward normalcy, but the pandemic isn’t over yet.