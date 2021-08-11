Broncos list Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock as co-starters at quarterback

USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos, taking a page from many teams in many years without a clear-cut answer at starter as the preseason begins, have decided not to declare a leader at the end of the first phase of training camp.

Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater appear as co-starters at quarterback on the first unofficial depth chart of the preseason.

Lock starts the preseason opener, and Bridgewater will start the second preseason game. Coach Vic Fangio has said there’s not much separation between the two players.

Lock has franchise-quarterback potential; he simply hasn’t been sufficiently healthy or consistent. Bridgewater has a lower ceiling but a higher floor.

Like many quarterback competitions, the guy who wins the job quite possibly wins the right to be the first one benched. In Denver, it’s hard not to imagine both guys playing at some point.

Prediction: Lock starts, and remains the starter as long as he’s healthy and not, you know, bad. If either happens: (1) Teddy enters, and (2) the Broncos are in play for Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson or anyone else who may be available.