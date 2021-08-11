Dak Prescott: Plan is to play third preseason game

Getty Images

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Wednesday that he thought concern about whether Dak Prescott would play in the preseason is “overrated” because “whether he plays a series or two in Houston isn’t going to affect how he’s going to play against Tampa.”

Jones never said Prescott would sit out the entire preseason schedule, however, and Prescott has expressed a desire to play in the preseason after missing most of last season with a severe ankle injury. If he does play in August, it would be against the Texans on August 21 and Prescott said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, “that’s the plan” when asked about playing in that game.

Plans can change and Prescott said he’ll be having an MRI once the team returns to Dallas after the rest of the team faces the Cardinals on Friday.

If there’s anything wonky on that scan, it’s a good bet that Prescott’s next snap in a game will come against the Buccaneers in Week 1.