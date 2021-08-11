Derek Carr wants to play football until he’s 45

Getty Images

Tom Brady plans to do it. Russell Wilson hopes to do so, too. Now, Derek Carr has joined the 45 club.

“I feel like I can play another 15 years, without a doubt,” Carr said Wednesday, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “Nothing’s hurting. It’s the middle of camp, and I feel great. I feel strong, I feel fast, I feel explosive. And I think it’s just the way we train now.”

Carr turned 30 in March. He feels 66.6 percent of that age.

“I feel like I’m 20,” Carr said. “I honestly believe this — that our generation, the way we can take care of our bodies with football, I think 30 is the new 20. . . . That comes from science, and that comes with more understanding.”

Plenty of quarterbacks may want to play into their 40s, and they may physically be able to do so. With so many great young quarterbacks entering the league every year, however, only the best of the best will have the privilege of sticking around that long.

“I honestly feel stronger, faster, better than I first did when I got to the NFL,” Carr said. “And that comes with more knowledge on how to train, how to eat, how to take care of your body. And that takes a little bit of money sometimes, but it’s definitely worth it. . . . Because I’m sitting here in year eight, and I remember people ahead of me talking about year eight like, ‘Yeah, I’m miserable,’ and they can barely walk out of bed. I’m blessed, man. I don’t have those problems. And I’ve had broken bones. But the way they rehab and stuff nowadays, I feel great.”

Feeling great at 30 doesn’t guarantee feeling great at 35, 40, or 45. The spirit may currently be willing. Time will tell whether the flesh is weak.

More importantly, time will tell whether the flesh is strong enough for a guy currently on the fringes of the top 10 to stay among the top 32. That may be the biggest challenge for guys who aren’t among the best in their prime; it becomes harder to stay among the good enough later in their careers.