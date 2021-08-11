Deshaun Watson lands at fourth-string on Texans’ quarterback depth chart

Getty Images

We knew his status, but there’s still something jarring about seeing it in writing.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson, fourth-stringer for the Houston Texans.

On the team’s first unofficial depth chart of 2021, Watson appears behind Tyrod Taylor (starter), Jeff Driskel (backup), and rookie Davis Mills (No. 3).

The development comes at a time when the Texans have realized they won’t get what they want for him in trade, and that their best play will be to keep him around until his legal situation has resolved to the point that three first-round picks and more would once again be justified. For now, with all the uncertainty surrounding Watson, no one will make that kind of offer.

The starting running backs are Mark Ingram and Philip Lindsay, with David Johnson and Rex Burkhead listed as the second-stringers. That’s not a bad quartet of tailbacks; with Watson not playing and showing no inclination to do so, the Houston offense may have to rely heavily on the running game.

That said, Tyrod Taylor has been a very competent quarterback, and receiver Brandin Cooks is no slouch. The bar is as low as it can be for the Texans; maybe they’ll surprise us.

The far bigger surprise at this point would be if they get Watson back on the field.