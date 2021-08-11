ESPN hires Alex Smith

Getty Images

Alex Smith retired from the NFL, but he didn’t retire from football.

ESPN has hired the former quarterback, Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reports.

Smith signed as an analyst across ESPN’s NFL shows, appearing on shows like “Monday Night Countdown.” It is a part-time gig but could lead to a larger commitment, per Marchand.

Smith tried out as a Sunday game analyst for Fox and CBS. Fox signed Mark Sanchez, while CBS did not replace Rich Gannon.

Smith, 37, retired April 19, deciding not to continue in the NFL after the Jaguars offered him a contract.

He won comeback player of the year honors in 2020, his 16th NFL season after the 49ers made Smith the No. 1 overall choice.