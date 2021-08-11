Former Bengals defensive back Neal Craig dies at 73

USA TODAY Sports

Former Bengals defensive back Neal Craig died Monday. He was 73.

His son, Cornell Craig, released a statement announcing his father’s passing but did not disclose a cause of death.

Craig grew up in Ohio and was a football and track star at Taft High School, earning him a spot in the school’s hall of fame. He went to Fisk college before the Bengals made Craig a seventh-round choice in 1971.

He played three seasons in Cincinnati, one in Buffalo and two in Cleveland. Craig’s final NFL season was 1976.

In six seasons, Craig played 79 games with 68 starts and intercepted eight passes.

Craig is survived by a large family, including a sister, four children and one granddaughter.