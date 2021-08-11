Giants sign Willie Henry, cut Cale Garrett

Getty Images

The Giants continued making moves Wednesday.

They signed defensive tackle Willie Henry after working him out earlier in the day. They waived linebacker Cale Garrett in a corresponding move.

Henry, 27, entered the league as a fourth-round choice of the Ravens in 2016. He has played only one game the past two seasons.

The Ravens cut him before the 2019 season.

The 49ers signed Henry to a futures contract for the 2020 season, but they released him with a non-football injury designation last July. He returned to San Francisco in October, signing to the practice squad, and played one game for the 49ers last season.

Henry saw action on four defensive snaps in his one appearance last season. He also had a stint on the Texans’ practice squad.

Henry signed with the Eagles this offseason but was cut after two months.