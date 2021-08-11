Giants waiving R.J. McIntosh

Getty Images

Defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh spent all of last season on the Giants’ roster, but never appeared in a game.

McIntosh won’t have to go through that again this season. McIntosh’s agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that the Giants are waiving McIntosh on Wednesday.

McIntosh was a fifth-round pick in 2018 and appeared in six games during his rookie season. He saw action in 12 more games the next season and has compiled 13 tackles and two sacks over the course of 179 defensive snaps and 29 special teams snaps.

Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, B.J. Hill, Danny Shelton, Ellerson Smith, Niko Lalas, David Moa, Ifeadi Odenigbo, and Raymond Johnson III remain in the mix for spots on the final roster.