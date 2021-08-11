Injuries have sidelined Grant Delpit for most of training camp

Getty Images

Browns safety Grant Delpit underwent surgery on his season-ending Achilles’ injury in September. He then injured his hamstring a week ago.

Thus, Delpit has not gotten much work in team drills during training camp.

“He hasn’t really had a whole lot of snaps for us, but he was around in minicamp and he’s been around,’’ secondary coach Jeff Howard said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “But unfortunately I think he’s had like nine team reps up to this point, so it’s been very few and far between for Grant.’’

The 2020 second-round choice is running out of time to be ready for the season opener Sept. 12.

Delpet was expected either to start or be part of a three-way rotation with John Johnson III and Ronnie Harrison Jr. That plan likely is delayed by Delpit’s latest setback.

Harrison injured his hamstring July 29, the second day of camp, and hasn’t practiced since, and backup Sheldrick Redwine injured an ankle Aug. 2. Jovante Moffatt and fifth-round choice Richard LeCounte III have split reps opposite Johnson.