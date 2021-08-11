Joey Bosa: It’s great to have Derwin James back

Getty Images

Safety Derwin James had an electrifying rookie season for the Chargers, becoming a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in 2018.

But since then, injuries have limited James to just five games — and all of them came in 2019. James played the last five weeks of the 2019 season after a stress fracture in his foot kept him out for the first 11. Then in 2020, James tore his meniscus and was out for the entire season.

But now James is healthy and expected to be a star in head coach Brandon Staley’s defensive scheme.

In an interview with NFL Network this week, Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa said just how glad he is to have James back.

“I love Derwin, he’s an absolute freak,” Bosa said, via NFL Media. “It’s an honor to get to watch him play because I truly think he’s just a Hall of Famer. As long as he can stay healthy, I think he’s one of the best players in the NFL. The energy he brings is kind of unmatched and you need that on the team, whether it’s fake some days or not, you need it ’cause you need to bring guys along with you and he always brings it no matter what.

“But, more than anything, he just leads by example by being an absolute animal on the field. The way he can move, the way he covers, the way he hits, the way he does everything is just really spectacular. So, it’s great to have him back.”

In his rookie year, James recorded 105 total tackles, three interceptions, 13 passes defensed, 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits. If he’s able to stay healthy, James could pair with Bosa to propel Los Angeles into one of the league’s best defensive units.