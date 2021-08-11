Jonathan Taylor: End of last season primed me for raised expectations

Getty Images

If the Colts don’t have quarterback Carson Wentz back for the start of the regular season, they’re likely to lean heavily on their run game to support Jacob Eason or Sam Ehlinger in their first NFL action.

That would mean plenty of work for running back Jonathan Taylor, whose closing efforts last season showed he’s capable of making the most of it. Taylor ran for seven touchdowns and caught another while averaging more than 130 rushing yards per game over the final five weeks of his rookie season.

During an appearance on NFL Network Wednesday, the 2020 second-rounder said he knows that the closing flourish raised the bar for what will be expected of him in his second season.

“It really primed me, catapulted me into the offseason, understanding that that’s going to be the expectations now from my coaches and teammates,” Taylor said. “You put those things on film. They say your film is your resume. So now that my teammates are expecting it out of me, my coaches are catapulting me into the offseason to continue working and training to try and come into this training camp being able to be prepared and pick up where I left off.”

Marlon Mack is back after tearing his Achilles in Week 1 last year, but Taylor’s play last year makes him the clear No. 1 back heading into this season and picking up where he left off will only solidify that spot in the pecking order.