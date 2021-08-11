Kevin Stefanski: Baker Mayfield won’t play in first preseason game

Getty Images

Another starting quarterback won’t be on the field this weekend.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said during his Wednesday press conference that Baker Mayfield will not play in Cleveland’s first preseason game against Jacksonville on Saturday.

Stefanski added that he will reveal more about the team’s plans for playing time on Thursday.

With Mayfield out, backup quarterback Case Keenum is likely to start for Cleveland with third quarterback Kyle Lauletta also seeing a significant number of snaps.

This will be Stefanski’s first preseason game, as he was hired in 2020 and last year’s exhibition matchups were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stefanski also noted while addressing reporters on Wednesday that he’ll have some assistant coaches handle play-calling duties in the preseason. But the head coach will have those duties as he did last year once the regular season begins.