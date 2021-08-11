Lions expect Levi Onwuzurike back at practice next week

Getty Images

The Lions used their early draft picks to strengthen both sides of the line of scrimmage, but one of the players on the defensive side has been missing from the practice field recently.

Second-round defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike has been out of action since the first days of camp due to a back injury that dates back to his time at the University of Washington. The team has sent Onwuzurike to meet with specialists to get a handle on the issue and head coach Dan Campbell said on Wednesday that they’re confident they’ve done that.

“Look, you’re always going to have some type of concern, but I would say, man, he’s young, he’s hungry, he works,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I think we’ve got good people around him to help him. I think that we know what we’re looking at now cause we’ve sent him to a couple of places and I think he’ll be just fine. I think, like, you can’t worry about it. I think he’ll be OK, and that’s what we wanted clarity on. We think this will be fine and we’re ready to put him back into practice next week and let him go.”

The Lions have also been practicing without John Penisini and Nick Williams while Da'shawn Hand got banged up in Tuesday’s practice, so the sooner Onwuzurike is back in action the better for putting together a defense.