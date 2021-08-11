Mason Rudolph to start again in second Steelers preseason game

Getty Images

Anyone waiting to see how an offseason of healthy eating has treated Ben Roethlisberger‘s performance in games will have to wait at least one more week.

The Steelers only played their backup quarterbacks during their first preseason game out of the way against the Cowboys last Thursday and they’ll be taking the same approach to this Thursday’s game against the Eagles. Mason Rudolph will get his second straight start with Dwayne Haskins set to relieve him after a few series.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that the team will be using the same blueprint when it comes to playing time across the board.

“It will be very similar to last week for who you would consider front-line guys,” Tomlin said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “You shouldn’t expect [an] increase in the amount of participation for those guys. We’re comfortable with what they were able to do last week and gain some in-game experience and exposure and communicate and so forth. We’ll repeat that process but not necessarily with an increased number of snaps. There would be additions to that group, so it will be exciting to see some of those guys not only as individuals but as a collective and see our growth from that perspective.”

The Steelers will have two preseason games on the docket after facing the Eagles and the August 21 date with the Lions seems like the likeliest one to include an appearance from Roethlisberger.