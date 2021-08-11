NFL tells Texans they can’t close training camp early in order to ban reporters

Getty Images

The Texans tried to pull a fast one, informing reporters who cover the team they would end training camp early, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports. The intent was obvious: By switching to regular-season mode Thursday, two days before the preseason opener, the Texans planned to ban media from watching practice.

The NFL quickly shot down the Texans’ attempt to circumvent league rules.

NFL rules state that “all daily practices must be open in their entirety to local media through Aug. 26.”

Teams are allowed to limit local media’s access to practice during the regular season.

The Texans’ first two head coaches, Dom Capers and Gary Kubiak, allowed reporters to watch all of practice all the time. The team changed to the minimum after hiring Bill O’Brien in 2014.

Now, under General Manager Nick Caserio, the Texans are trying to do less than the minimum.