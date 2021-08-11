Noah Fant: I think Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater are both great QBs

USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos are in the midst of a quarterback competition and one of the parties most interested in the outcome isn’t trying to rock the boat.

Noah Fant has displayed flashes of his ability to become a top-tier tight end in the two seasons since he was drafted 20th overall out of Iowa. Last year, he caught 62 passes for 673 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games.

Either Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater will emerge as the starter at some point between now and Week One. If Fant has a preference, he isn’t revealing it.

“Both have different styles of game,” Fant said in an interview with Mike Klis of KUSA. “Everybody knows Teddy is the more thought-out thinker and he’s going to anticipate his throws more. And you have Drew who has that arm talent where he can go on the fly. He can put the ball where he needs it. It just depends what our offensive coordinator is going for, what our coaches are looking for, I think they’re both great quarterbacks.”

Fant also told Klis that he’s not just trying to buddy up with the QBs to have more passes thrown his way.

“In the locker room I’m one of the guys who tries to be friends with everybody,” Fant said. “I try to bring a friendly attitude to everyone who walks in that locker room. Both of those guys are great in the locker room, though. Great leaders. Both of them are super friendly to everybody. They lead the team, lead the huddle. So I’m excited to see what happens.

“My biggest thing is, whichever quarterback can get us the ball, that’s the one I want to be in there,” Fant added with a laugh. “Hopefully, I get a couple extra balls this year.”

In his two seasons, Fant has 102 career receptions for 1,235 yards with six TDs. No matter who ends up as the starter, the QB is going to have Fant to grow with as one of his primary targets.