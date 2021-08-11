Philadelphia will require Eagles fans to wear masks in indoor areas of stadium

Getty Images

The refusal of some to get vaccinated is affecting everyone, and the latest example comes from Philadelphia, where the city has informed the Eagles that every fan — vaccinated or unvaccinated — will need to wear a mask in the indoor areas within Lincoln Financial Field.

“The City of Philadelphia announced earlier today an indoor mask mandate throughout the city, regardless of vaccination status,” the Eagles said in a statement. “In accordance with the mandate, the Philadelphia Eagles have updated their health and safety protocols. All stadium guests and staff will be required to wear a mask when visiting indoor spaces at Lincoln Financial Field. Fans are not required to wear a mask outdoors.”

The Eagles said unvaccinated fans are “strongly encouraged” to wear masks even in the outdoor seating areas except when they’re eating or drinking, although realistically the people who are not following the public health guidance on vaccinations will probably not follow the guidance to wear masks either.

The policy is in effect immediately and will apply to all fans who attend Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Steelers.