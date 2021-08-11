Report: Deonte Harris had blood-alcohol level of .246 percent

Getty Images

Deonte Harris was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol July 16, and Amie Just of nola.com reports that the Saints receiver had a blood-alcohol level of .246 percent. That’s three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

A report from the Maryland State Police, obtained by Just, indicates an officer pulled over Harris’ Mercedes-Benz C300 after observing it swerving across three lanes of traffic and driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County around 1:30 a.m.

Harris handed the officer his credit card, confusing it for his driver’s license.

The officer wrote that alcohol was “emitting from (Harris’) breath and person” and that Harris’ eyes were “bloodshot and glassy.” Harris told police he had “two to three” tequila-based cocktails and had been drinking since 4 p.m., per the report.

Harris failed three field sobriety tests and displayed 16 of the 18 physical clues police look for when observing for potential DUI, according to the report.

After his arrest, Harris asked police to “just let me go,” per Just.

Harris received seven citations for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, negligent driving, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control device instructions and exceeding the speed limit.

Harris faces NFL discipline for the incident.