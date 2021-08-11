Report: Sean Payton, Michael Thomas had meeting to smooth over issues

Getty Images

The fraught relationship between wide receiver Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints may be on the mend.

Via Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Thomas and Saints head coach Sean Payton had a productive meeting recently in an attempt to smooth over some of the issues that had formed between the two sides this offseason.

“They had a good talk about [the issues],” a source told Robinson. “I think they both believe it’s not anything that has to go any further than what is already out there. There was some frustration from both viewpoints and that was the point of the meeting.”

Thomas is recovering from surgery to address an ankle injury from last season that didn’t occur until June. Payton expressed frustration that Thomas didn’t get the surgery sooner so that Thomas wouldn’t miss much of the first half of the season while getting back to full health. Thomas fired back with a social media post indicating the Saints were trying to damage his reputation. Payton balked about the subject when asked about Thomas’ tweet afterward. And so on.

Some friction between the two parties has seemed to exist for a while now. However, mending the relationship would seem to be advantageous for both sides and it appears as though efforts are being made to put any lingering hurt feeling behind them.