Seahawks officially cut Aldon Smith, sign Lakiem Williams

Getty Images

Aldon Smith is officially out in Seattle.

Word of his release broke on Wednesday morning and the team announced the move a few hours later. Smith signed with the team as a free agent this offseason after returning from a four-year layoff to record five sacks with the Cowboys last season.

Smith was arrested in April for battery, but the Seahawks said they would let the legal process play out in a statement after the arrest. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll shared similar sentiments early in training camp, but the team is going in another direction.

The Seahawks also announced that they have signed linebacker Lakiem Williams. He was undrafted out of Syracuse this year and had a brief stint with Ottawa in the CFL.

Injuries to Cody Barton and Jon Rhattigan created a need for a linebacker, but the fact that Smith was the one jettisoned to make room is the most notable development of the day in Seattle.