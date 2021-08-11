Sean McVay: If we played right now, Brian Allen would be our center

USA TODAY Sports

While most of the offseason attention on the Rams was focused on the club acquiring quarterback Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles is also switching centers.

Former starter Austin Blythe walked in free agency, signing a deal with the Chiefs. For much of the offseason and early on in training camp, Austin Corbett had shifted from right guard — where he started all 16 games last year — to center. But now, 2018 fourth-round pick Brian Allen has emerged as the frontrunner at the position.

“I think we’re starting to get some clarity on that. Brian Allen has really started to assert himself,” head coach Sean McVay said in a Tuesday interview with the team’s website. “I think Austin Corbett has been outstanding at the right guard position. Bobby Evans is another guy that we expect that if need be, he can play at a high level. But Brian’s really done a nice job. We’re going to continue to evaluate it, but if we were to play right now, he’s done a good job, and he would be our center.”

Allen missed the entire 2020 season while dealing with a leg injury. He started Los Angeles’ first nine games in 2019 before injuring his MCL. That’s when Blythe took over at center and played the position for the rest of that season and through 2020.

But whether Allen or Corbett starts at center, Los Angeles’ offense will have a lot to live up to with Stafford as the team’s quarterback.