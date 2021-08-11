The Aaron Rodgers Jeopardy! quest is officially over, at least for now

Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wanted to be the new permanent host of Jeopardy! He won’t be.

Via Nellie Andrews of Deadline.com, long-time executive producer Mike Richards becomes the new host of the weekday version of the show. Mayim Bialik will host prime-time specials and spinoffs, such as the Jeopardy! National College Championship.

Ken Jennings, another candidate for the permanent hosting gig, will serve as a consulting producer for the show.

Rodgers spent two weeks hosting the show in April, and he did a very good job. And who knows? With Richards getting the tall task of replacing a legend, maybe he won’t keep the job for two or three decades. Maybe, at some point, Rodgers will get another chance.

For now, Rodgers is playing football. He’ll spend 2021 with the Packers. It’s not known whether he’ll stay with the Packers in 2022. It’s also unknown how much longer Rodgers will play football.

Chances are that, like most other all-time great quarterbacks, he’ll succeed at whatever he does next.