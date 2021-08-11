Titans signing Tedric Thompson

Getty Images

The Titans are signing free agent safety Tedric Thompson, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Thompson signed with the Broncos on July 27, but Denver cut him Aug. 8.

Thompson appeared in eight games for the Chiefs last season, receiving both defensive and special teams snaps. After Kansas City waived him in November, Thompson landed with the Browns.

He didn’t play a game for Cleveland.

The Seahawks selected Thompson in the fourth round of the 2017 draft and he spent his first three seasons with the franchise. Thompson was a starter in 2019 but a shoulder injury ended his season after six games.

Overall, Thompson has played 37 games with 16 starts. He has three career interceptions, five passes defensed, a forced fumble and a pair of fumble recoveries.