49ers plan one series for Jimmy Garoppolo, rest of first half for Trey Lance

Getty Images

Trey Lance is looking forward to playing his first NFL preseason game and head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed on Thursday how much of Lance people should be looking forward to seeing against the Chiefs on Saturday.

Shanahan confirmed that Jimmy Garoppolo will get the start against Kansas City and said that the plan is for him and the rest of the starters to play one series of the game. He allowed for a change should the offense be off the field in a hurry, but the plan from there is to let Lance play for the rest of the first half.

“We’re trying to start our starters for about one series,” Shanahan said on KNBR, via 49ersWebZone.com. “You hope it’s not a three and out, except on defense. On offense, you hope you can go down and score in six plays or something like that and get those guys out. I’m not playing every starter, but there’s some starters I want to keep out for health reasons and things like that. But most of our guys, I plan on playing, and we’ll get them out quickly. Once they’re out, I’m hoping Trey can finish out that first half. We’ll see how many plays he gets and what the situations are. I’d be surprised if I play him in the third quarter, but we’ll see how the game goes, and, hopefully, he’ll get in a good quarter and about three-fourths of one.”

The plan creates a good chunk of time for Lance to get his feet wet at the professional level. Should he do well in that time, there will likely be some calls for him to play more than situationally once the regular season arrives.