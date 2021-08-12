49ers sign Eddie Vanderdoes

Getty Images

The 49ers officially announced the signing of safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on Thursday and they also announced an addition to their defensive line.

Defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes is now on the 49ers’ 90-man roster. The 49ers cleared roster spots for Clinton-Dix and Vanderdoes by placing safety Tony Jefferson on injured reserve and waiving defensive tackle Davin Bellamy.

Vanderdoes was released by the Texans in February after opting out of the 2020 season. He had eight tackles in three games for the team in 2019. Vanderdoes was a 2017 Raiders third-round pick and had 18 tackles in 16 games as a rookie.

Shilique Calhoun, Mauice Hurst and Arden Key are other former Raiders draft picks vying for spots on the defensive line with the Niners this season.