Andy Reid: Chiefs starters will play a quarter in first preseason game

USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes will get some work in on Saturday.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Thursday that he’s planning to have Kansas City’s starters play a quarter for the team’s first preseason matchup with San Francisco.

Reid added that the twos would play the second quarter, the threes will play the third, and the fours will play the fourth.

Asked how he came to that determination, Reid cited his process from when there were four preseason games.

“I basically do it the same way we did our first three before,” Reid said in his press conference. “And they’ve got two weeks [after the third preseason game] where we’re practicing, so got to get them some work in.”

One reason the Chiefs may need to get some work in with their starters is the team’s overhauled offensive line. Kansas City could have upwards of five new players up front, so Reid wants to see that group function.

“That continuity, the communication, working together through different looks,” he said.

The Chiefs play the 49ers in Santa Clara on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.