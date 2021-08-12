Bills activate Dion Dawkins from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Bills have their left tackle back.

The team announced that Dion Dawkins has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday. He went on the list at the start of camp in late July.

With Dawkins back, the Bills will now be able to have their entire starting offensive line working together for the first time this summer. That will likely have to wait until their next practice session as the team opens the preseason on Friday night and Dawkins almost certainly isn’t going to play in that game without any practice time under his belt.

Quarterback Josh Allen won’t be in that game either, but there’s a chance that both players will be active for their second preseason outing next week.