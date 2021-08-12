Browns sitting most starters this week, will discuss rest of preseason “when appropriate”

Getty Images

When Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced earlier this week that quarterback Baker Mayfield will sit out the team’s first preseason game, he said he’d have more information about the team’s plans on Thursday.

Stefanski proved to be good to his word and their approach with Mayfield turned out to be a preview of their plans for the rest of the roster. Stefanski said that the majority of the team’s starters will not play against the Jaguars on Thursday and said he’ll hold off on discussing plans for the rest of the preseason.

“We will address that when appropriate,” Stefanski said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “The focus is on this game for right now. . . . As we talk about what we are going to do as a team and talk about our plan with the coaches, we are just going to do what we think is right for the Cleveland Browns and specifically what is right for each player. That is how we will approach really all of our decisions.”

Stefanski said last year’s experience and the addition of a 17th regular season game would be factors in their decisions, but it definitely doesn’t sound like he thinks it’s a must for frontline players to see much of the field in August.