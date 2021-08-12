Caleb Farley “not ready” to play in Titans preseason opener

Getty Images

Cornerback Caleb Farley had a delayed start to Titans training camp and he’ll also have to wait for his first game action as a professional player.

The Titans will take on the Falcons on Friday night, but Farley will be an observer as the preseason gets underway. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel gave a succinct answer to why the first-round pick will sit out.

“Caleb’s not ready to play in a game,” Vrabel said, via David Boclair of SI.com.

Vrabel’s decision will extend an already long stretch between games for Farley. He opted out of playing for Virginia Tech last year and last played in a game in November 2019.

Farley opened camp on the non-football injury list after having back surgery in March, so he has not had as much practice time as others on the team.