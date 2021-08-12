Daniel Jones says his job is to “be ready” no matter how much he plays in preseason

USA TODAY Sports

The Giants will start Mike Glennon at quarterback Saturday in their preseason opener, with Clayton Thorson also getting work.

Starting quarterback Daniel Jones won’t play.

“I’ll be looking at the defense from the sideline and, obviously, knowing the call and knowing what the quarterback is looking at,” Jones said, via Michael Eisen of the team website. “Trying to get a read and going through the game as if you were on the field. Obviously, you have a different perspective on the sideline, but you’re going through the same process of reading the defense and knowing where the ball is supposed to go, or what the play is designed to do.”

The Giants practice against the Browns in Cleveland next week before their second preseason game. They have a similar schedule with the Patriots in New Jersey the following week.

Jones was asked how much preseason work he needs to get ready for the season.

“That’s really not up to me,” he said. “My job is to be ready. I think practice and making sure that I’m focusing every day to improve and get to where I need to be as a player, so I think that’s not my job. My job is just to be ready.”