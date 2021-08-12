Daniel Jones won’t play on Saturday

Getty Images

It’s a pivotal season for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, but his preparation for it won’t include any snaps in the team’s first preseason game.

Giants head coach Joe Judge said on Thursday that Jones will not play against the Jets on Saturday night. Mike Glennon will start for the Giants and Clayton Thorson will back him up as the only other quarterback on the roster.

Judge said that the team is viewing the third preseason game against the Patriots on August 29 as their dress rehearsal for the regular season, so first-teamers at any position aren’t likely to see a lot of snaps this week or next week.

Teams typically used the third preseason game that way in the past, but this is the first year that it is the final preseason game of the summer. Not all teams will handle the adjustment from four games in the same way, so we’ll see how many others take a similar apprroach to the one Judge is employing with the Giants.