Deshaun Watson bristles at daily filming of him leaving practice field

Well, now we know why the Texans wanted to keep the media out of practice.

On Thursday morning, quarterback Deshaun Watson walked off the field, with cameras rolling. He didn’t like it.

“Why are you all always filming me every day?” he said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. “It’s the same shit.”

Watson, who has not spoken to reporters or to anyone since the first of 22 civil lawsuits were filed against him in March, is clearly frustrated. But he has clear responsibility for the circumstances in which he finds himself.

Regardless of whether he ultimately is found legally responsible (in civil or criminal court) for any type of sexual misconduct, the past admissions from his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, make clear that Watson’s behavior (for example, Hardin has acknowledged that some massage therapies that became consensual sexual encounters) helped create the current problem.

Watson also chose to show up for training camp, despite his well-documented desire to not play for the Texans. He wanted both to avoid the $50,000 per day in non-waivable fines and to position himself to get his full salary from the team if he’s placed on paid leave, if/when any of the 10 criminal complaints made against him result in felony charges.

He likely arrived thinking he would be traded, but when the Texans refused to relax their expectations, that didn’t happen. Now, the team is hoping that he’ll change his mind about not playing for them. At some point, the Texans could decide to play hardball, telling Watson it’s time to do the job he’s been paid handsomely to do or to leave (and to accept the financial consequences).

That’s the broader problem with hold-ins, whether due to Watson’s situation or financial. At what point does the team say, “Enough”?

For Watson, Thursday was the day that he essentially said “enough” when it comes to the fact that cameras were recording him walking from the practice field. How would he react if he actually were facing questions about the lawsuits, the criminal complaints, or his decision to show up for camp but to not actually prepare to play football?

Right or wrong, Watson has benefited from kid-glove treatment from the team and the media, for months. If he’s going to bristle at something so innocuous as filming him leaving the practice field, he’s assuming a very real risk that the kid-glove treatment will end.

  2. Not a smart move by Watson. Like it or not, his behavior has put the spotlight right on him. The best strategy is just to ignore it. I’m sure his lawyer will be talking to him about this.

  3. Watson seemed like such a good guy and had the potential to sit amongst the highest profile NFL players as the face of the league.

    Instead, he’s relegated himself to a sniveling shell of himself with apparently zero regard for his actions. He is completely oblivious to the situation he created for himself. A man with the proper insight and thought process would know that his actions have drastically reduced his leverage and the right thing to do now is the put your head down and lose the rigidity and animosity.

    Get on the field and fulfill your contract instead of standing in the corner like a 5 year old crying because you’re in timeout.

  4. This thing, like a lot of things, has dragged on so long I forgot the narrative. I forgot that, for instance, Watson is being paid millions to be the quarterback of an NFL franchise – the Texans – and at any moment, the organization could say, you are our quarterback… now play. Then what would happen? He could fake an injury or be really injured, then they’d lose their trade value. Or Watson could refuse to play and then we ask why did he even show up? Money. Watson, whether deserved or not, may end up becoming so toxic that no one will trade for him and the Texans will squat on him… deflating his potential career. Amazing how this “model” athlete has fallen so far.

  6. I think his agent and/or his PR staff needs to have a sit down with him and coach him up on how to engage with the press. This is not helping.

  7. Er, the Texans currently have Watson listed as 4th on their QB depth chart. Looks like they have no intention of playing him anytime soon.

  10. I was going to offer my two cents, but I don’t know that I could improve upon what dcee101 wrote. You nailed it.

  12. See this guy completely falling out of the NFL to whatever the next version of the XFL for a few years and maybe a Mike Vick type of comeback in a few years. He should have settled first thing, took his punishment, then end up playing for some like Denver. The more this drags out the more Watson becomes a pariah that few if any teams will touch that PR nightmare (if the NFL doesn’t black-ball him). The Texans will end up cutting him for the moral aspects of his contract and they will go after any guaranteed money that has already been paid. Basically Watson screwed himself by stating he won’t play for the Texans.

  13. “But he has clear responsibility for the circumstances in which he finds himself.” Unless I missed something, he hasn’t been convicted of anything and hasn’t claimed responsibility for any of the charges. Things look bleak, but let’s let things play out before convicting.

  14. Maybe Watson should go on the PUP list and spend his days at the facility in the trainer’s room. At least, then, he would not be a distraction on the field.

  16. It’s not the media cameras you need to be worried about, Deshaun — it’s the booking mug camera.

  18. So the nice guy mask is completely off. In its place we start to see the real Deshaun… and we come to understand the nice guy stuff was just spin. I do hope he plays again; I will enjoy when he gets sacked.

  19. Why are “they” always filming him? Because he’s the team’s starting quarterback. It goes with the job. He should be used to being filmed every day, especially on the football field, whether it’s at training camp, the practice facility or at NFL stadiums on Sundays during the season.

  20. I’m not defending him but I would like to see anyone commenting here practice what they’re preaching. Reporters don’t care about anything and neither does the media. The slightest hint of wrongdoing and they’re immediately guilty. I would probably snap at them myself, just saying.

  22. This is why none is trading for him. The immaturity and the distraction he will be. The Texans should’ve traded him when they had the chance. Now all they hav is a big headache with a huge cap hit.

