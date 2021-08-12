Five teams were below 88 percent vaccination rate, as of Wednesday

Getty Images

One team is at 99 percent. Seven in all have a vaccination rate of 97 percent or higher.

At the other end of the spectrum, five teams remain below 88 percent, with one at 74 percent.

Those were the numbers as of Wednesday morning, as provided by the league to various agents for a Thursday meeting on several different topics.

The numbers haven’t change much since August 3, when five teams were below 85 percent. The next question becomes whether those numbers will change as rosters reduce.

They could go up as unvaccinated players are cut. They could go down, if most of a team’s unvaccinated players are essentially untouchable.

Regardless, it looks as if most teams have gotten the rates to whatever they’re going to be, pending the process of reducing the rosters from 90.