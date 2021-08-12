Jaguars trading Joe Schobert to Pittsburgh

Getty Images

The Jaguars are sending linebacker Joe Schobert to Pittsburgh. The trade has not been finalized yet, but Schobert confirmed reports to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“Great place to play behind that D-line,” Schobert told Fowler.

Schobert’s wife, Megan, actually broke the news on social media.

Schobert, 27, signed a five-year, $53.75 million deal with Jacksonville before the 2020 season.

Schobert started all 16 games for Jacksonville last season, making 141 tackles with three interceptions and two forced fumbles. He returned one of his interceptions for a touchdown.

The Browns selected Schobert in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He started 49 games for the Browns and led the league in tackles in 2017 with 144 when he made his only Pro Bowl.