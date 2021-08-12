Jon Gruden: Marcus Mariota “questionable” for Saturday with leg injury

Getty Images

For a backup quarterback, the preseason is a time to shine.

But it looks like Marcus Mariota won’t get the chance — at least for this week.

Head coach Jon Gruden said in his Thursday press conference that Mariota has a leg injury and could be out for Saturday’s contest against the Seahawks.

“He’s got a sore leg, so he couldn’t practice,” Gruden said. “I would think his status for the game is very much questionable.”

Prior to the injury, Gruden liked what he’d seen in practice from the second overall pick of the 2015 draft. And it doesn’t sound like Mariota will be out for too long.

“He’s had some really good practices,” Gruden said. “I don’t think it’s serious. He’s going to be fine in a few days. But a couple of the turnovers the other day had a lot to do with his injury.”

Mariota took a pay cut to remain with the Raiders in 2021. Last week, the quarterback said he “absolutely” monitors the QB market for another opportunity to be a starter.

If Mariota is able to play in the next two preseason games, that would bolster his argument for a second chance.